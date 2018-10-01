BBC Sport - How Bundesliga side Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

How Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

Hoffenheim's head of international relations, Lutz Pfannenstiel, takes BBC Sport behind the scenes at Manchester City's Champions League opponents.

The German club uses various types of innovative technology - such as a giant video screen installed on the training pitch - to give its players the edge.

READ MORE: Hoffenheim 'The friendly club who do things differently'

Top videos

Video

How Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

Video

Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness month

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fury and Wilder are separated during news conference

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kamara's walk-off touchdown & toe-tapping stunners

Video

WSL: Man City fightback & other great goals

Video

'I can withstand anything' - Fury and Wilder on heavyweight title fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Welcome to Holl - The agony of a 28% climb after cycling 240km

Video

Story of how 2018 Ryder Cup was won

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch the moment Molinari win secures Ryder Cup victory for Europe

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy mobbed by fans in Ryder Cup victory interview

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute artistry' - Casey, McIlroy & Mickelson in final-day best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you