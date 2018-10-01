Prince Buaban: Falkirk sign former Hearts midfielder

Prince Buaben made the last of his Hearts appearances in February

Falkirk hope Prince Buaben's "experience and pedigree" will help them off the bottom of the Championship table after signing the midfielder.

The 30-year-old, who was released by Hearts this summer, has agreed a contract until January.

"It is another boost for us following Saturday's victory," manager Ray McKinnon told the Bairns' website.

Falkirk beat Alloa Athletic 2-0 to secure their first points of the season and draw level with their hosts.

McKinnon had suffered four consecutive defeats since switching from Championship rivals Greenock Morton to take over from the sacked Paul Hartley.

"Prince is a player that we have had in our thoughts for some time now," he said. "I know he will make a positive impact on our squad."

Buaben, who has one cap for Ghana, first arrived in Scotland in 2007 when he signed for Dundee United after leaving Ajax's youth academy.

He subsequently played for Watford and Carlisle United, plus a loan spell with Partick Thistle, before four years at Tynecastle.

Buaben made 14 starts and eight substitute appearances for Hearts last season, the last for the Premiership side coming in February.