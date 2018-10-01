South Africa coach Baxter turns to journeyman striker Dino Ndlovu

South Africa striker Dino Ndlovu has had stints in Israel, Cyprus, Azerbaijan and is now playing in the Chinese second division

South Africa have turned to Chinese-based journeyman forward Dino Ndlovu as they prepare to take on the Seychelles in back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The burly forward has had stints at clubs in Israel, Cyprus and in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabaq, where he competed in the UEFA Champions League

For the last six months he has been at Zheijang Greentown in China's second division.

The 28-year-old won the last of his five caps a year ago with a brief substitute appearance in a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter is banking on Ndlovu recreating his form in China that has seen him score 18 goals in 20 matches this season.

Bafana Bafana were held to a goalless draw by visiting Libya in last month's Nations Cup qualifier in Durban.

They host Seychelles at Soccer City in Johannesburg on 13 October and then travel to face the same opposition three days later at Stade Linite in Victoria.

Baxter must do without two players from France's Ligue 1 with both Montpellier's Keegan Dolly and Bongani Zungu of Aminens out through injury.

He has included Lebo Mothiba from France's Racing Strasbourg and Percy Tau from Belgian second division frontrunners Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

The English coach has made six changes from the squad that took on Libya game with a first call-up for diminutive midfielder Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City.

Returning is the 20-year-old prodigy Phakamani Mahlambi, who was bought last year by Al Ahly of Egypt for US$1.3 million but sold back to South Africa last month to Mamelodi Sundowns at half the price after failing to impress in Cairo.

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (BidVest Wits), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United),

Defenders: Sifiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo (both Bidvest Wits), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Buhle Mkwanazi (Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)

Midfielders: Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Hlompho Kekana, Lebogang Maboe (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebo Mothiba (Racing Strasbourg, France), Dino Ndlovu (Zheijang Greentown, China), Lebogang Phiri (En Avant Guingamp, France), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgium).