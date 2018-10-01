Keith Curle: Northampton Town appoint former Carlisle United manager

Keith Curle won three caps for England and played at the 1992 European Championship

League Two strugglers Northampton Town have appointed former Carlisle United boss Keith Curle as their new manager on a deal to the end of next season.

The 54-year-old left Brunton Park at the end of last season after three and a half years and becomes the Cobblers' sixth permanent boss since May 2016.

Dean Austin was sacked after Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Mansfield.

"We needed a manager with a lot of experience of League Two and Keith has that," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

Northampton Town managers since lifting the League Two title in May 2016 Games in charge Manager Departure 12* Dean Austin Sacked 42 Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink Sacked 26 Justin Edinburgh Sacked 34 Rob Page Sacked 114 Chris Wilder Joined Sheff Utd *includes games as caretaker

"He took over at Carlisle in similar circumstances and did an excellent job.

"Not only did he steer them out of trouble, but he developed a squad that was able to challenge for promotion in the following seasons."

The Cumbrians finished in the top 10 in all three of former England defender Curle's full seasons in charge.

They reached the League Two play-offs in 2017, but were beaten by Exeter in the semi-finals.

He has also managed Mansfield, Chester, Torquay and Notts County.

Curle will take charge of Northampton for the first time in Tuesday's home game against Bury, with the club fourth from bottom of the table.

Former Sunderland, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday forward Colin West, who had a short loan spell with the Cobblers in 1997, has been named as his assistant.