Rob Maclean's team of the week: Sinclair, Menga, Haring - and who else?

There's something in the Lothian air at the moment with Hearts, Hibernian and Livingston flying high at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Promoted Livingston continued their surprise start to the season by edging out Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Sunday to sit third in the table behind Hibs on goal difference.

Hearts continued their impressive run of form, a 2-1 win over St Johnstone retaining their five-point lead over Edinburgh neighbours who won away to St Mirren.

Holders Celtic ended the weekend above their city rivals, Rangers, after edging out last season's runners-up Aberdeen, Kilmarnock continued their fine home form by beating Motherwell, while Dundee finally got off the mark by winning away to Hamilton Academical.

But which individuals impressed most? BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean selects his team of the week from this weekend's Premiership matches.

4-3-3 formation: Gordon (Celtic); Gray (Hibernian), Porteous (Hibernian), Lithgow (Livingston), Miller (Dundee); Morrison (Heart of Midlothian), Haring (Heart of Midlothian), Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen); Stewart (Kilmarnock), Menga (Livingston), Sinclair (Celtic).

Goalkeeper - Craig Gordon

The Scotland goalkeeper doesn't always get the credit he deserves because of the high standard he sets. He saved brilliantly from Gary Mackay-Steven on Saturday to ensure Celtic followed up their League Cup win in Perth with the Premiership defeat of Aberdeen.

Defenders - David Gray, Ryan Porteous, Alan Lithgow, Calvin Miller

Hibernian captain David Gray was the match-winner in Paisley on Saturday. Five goals from a full-back by the end of September is impressive enough, but Gray's all-round performance, getting back and going forward, makes him, again, a stick-on for my top team of the weekend.

Another powerful performance from Ryan Porteous, a 19-year-old defender with a bright future. If he continues his rate of progress, the Hibs teenager will be getting a Scotland call-up in the next couple of years.

Livingston centre-back Alan Lithgow came close to scoring an outrageous goal against Rangers with a deft flick of his right boot. At the other end of the pitch, Lithgow, alongside defensive partners Craig Halkett and Declan Gallagher, played a big part in a massive win for the Almondvale outfit.

On-loan Celtic left-back Calvin Miller gave an eye-catching performance as Dundee got their first Premiership points of the season at the seventh time of asking. The 20-year-old is quick with a great delivery.

Midfielders - Callumn Morrison, Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven

Callumn Morrison is giving Hearts gaffer Craig Levein a pleasant headache. The lively 19-year-old creates so much from out wide that he's proving difficult to leave out of the starting XI. And the right winger was prominent again in Saturday's 2-1 win over St Johnstone.

Austrian midfielder Peter Haring has to be one of Scottish football's best signings of the summer. He's scored five goals already and rarely seems to put a foot wrong. His Hearts partnership with Olly Lee in the middle of the park is proving as successful as a European Ryder Cup pairing.

Gary Mackay-Steven delivered a livewire performance against his old team-mates. The Aberdeen winger was only denied a terrific goal at Celtic Park by that already-noted Craig Gordon save. GMS is an exciting player to watch when he's in this sort of form.

Forwards - Dolly Menga, Greg Stewart, Scott Sinclair

Dolly Menga doesn't only have a name to make you smile. The Angola striker clearly has a sense of occasion, scoring his first Livi goal when Gerrard's Rangers visited on Sunday. Menga's hold-up play at the top end of the pitch for Gary Holt's team is also a vital component in their system.

Maybe I should just cut and paste Greg Stewart's name into my team every weekend. Saturday's goal in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell was his third in four games for Kilmarnock in his latest loan move from Birmingham City. Skilful Stewart has the sort of sparkle back he displayed at Dundee.

Scott Sinclair has faded out of the first-team picture at Celtic but delivered a spectacular reminder of his attacking quality with that audacious winning goal against Aberdeen on Saturday. It says a lot for Sinclair's self-belief that, coming off the bench, he would even contemplate scoring with a cheeky backheel.

