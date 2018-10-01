Scotland recall Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Jon McLaughlin & Oli McBurnie for Israel & Portugal games

Scott McKenna has made a successful return from injury for Aberdeen

Nations League: Israel v Scotland Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: Thursday, 11 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland have recalled defenders Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry, goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and striker Oli McBurnie for next week's Nations League trip to Israel and a friendly against Portugal.

Aberdeen centre-back McKenna and Swansea striker McBurnie return after missing the matches with Belgium and Albania with injuries.

Sunderland keeper Jon McLaughlin takes over from Millwall's Jordan Archer.

There is no place for Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, a target for Australia.

The 25-year-old is expected to be called up by the Socceroos for a friendly against Kuwait despite interest from Scotland boss Alex McLeish.

Aberdeen-born Boyle, whose father Graeme was born in Sydney, would only be fully committed to Australia once he has played a competitive international.

Scotland, who beat Albania 2-0 in their opening Nations League match, travel to face Israel next Thursday, 11 October, in Haifa before hosting Portugal in a friendly three days later.

As well as Archer, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Cardiff City full-back or midfielder Callum Paterson drop out of the squad.

More to follow.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).