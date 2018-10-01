Women's Champions League: Chelsea face Fiorentina in round of 16

From the section

Fran Kirby's second-leg brace helped Chelsea beat Sarajevo 11-0 on aggregate in the round of 32

Chelsea will face Fiorentina in the Women's Champions League round of 16, while unseeded Scottish side Glasgow City have been drawn against Spanish giants Barcelona.

Britain's only other representatives in the knockout stage - Manchester City - were eliminated after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish champions' reward for beating City is a tie against last season's beaten finalists Wolfsburg.

Holders Lyon will face Ajax.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea reached the round of 16 thanks to a comprehensive 11-0 win on aggregate against Bosnia & Herzegovina side SFK 2000 Sarajevo.

The round of 16 ties will be played on 17/18 October and 31 October/1 November.

The round of 16 draw in full:

FC Zurich (SUI) v Bayern Munchen (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Ajax (NED) v Lyon (FRA, holders)

Barcelona (ESP) v Glasgow City (SCO)

Linkoping (SWE) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Chelsea (ENG) v Fiorentina (ITA)

FC Rosengard (SWE) v Slavia Praha (CZE)

LSK Kvinner (NOR) v Brondby (DEN)