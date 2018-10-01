Truro City boss Leigh Robinson to make 'big changes' after another defeat

Leigh Robinson joined Truro City having been in charge of Taunton Town

Truro City manager Leigh Robinson plans to make changes to his squad after their 3-0 loss at Concord Rangers.

The White Tigers are second-from-bottom of National League South and have won just one of their 11 games this season.

Robinson, who succeeded Lee Hodges as manager last month, says he has seen enough to know changes are needed.

"We've had the best part of a month to assess what we've got in this current squad and it's simply not good enough," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've got a two-week break now to bring some fresh faces in and improve the quality of the squad because what has been shown in the last couple of games is that unfortunately the quality just isn't there.

"We haven't got as much quality and as much hunger as some other sides and that's why we've got to make some big changes over the next two weeks."