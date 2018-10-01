Kevin de Bruyne back in training for Manchester City

De Bruyne helped Belgium to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne has returned to training following his knee injury sooner than expected.

It was thought the midfielder would be out for three months when he picked up a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee just over six weeks ago.

But the 27-year-old, who did not require surgery, has stepped up his recovery before City face Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City then visit rivals Liverpool in the top-flight on Sunday.

The Belgium international's only appearance so far was as a substitute in City's opening-day league win over Arsenal.

De Bruyne was City's player of the season last term, scoring 12 goals and providing 21 assists as his side won the Premier League and EFL Cup.

He helped Belgium finish third at the World Cup in July, the country's best ever finish at the tournament.