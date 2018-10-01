Glenavon captain Jonny Tuffey insists leaders won't be 'naive' about title hopes

Tuffey is the guest on The Irish League Show this week

Glenavon captain Jonny Tuffey has insisted they won't be "naive" about their Irish Premiership title hopes despite remaining top of the table.

The Lurgan Blues maintained their one-point lead over Linfield at the top with a 2-1 home victory over Dungannon Swifts at the weekend.

"If we are top in the final week of the season then we might want to talk about the title," goalkeeper Tuffey told BBC Sport NI's Irish League Show.

"But we all know it's early days.

"We are only nine games into the season and there are no medals handed out at the start of October."

Gary Hamilton's side moved to the top of the table last Tuesday with victory away to Ards and followed that up by beating the Swifts on Saturday.

Andy Hall and Andrew Mitchell got the goals against a Dungannon side managed for the first time by former Glenavon player-coach Kris Lindsay.

'We need to take care of our own business'

It is almost 60 years since the Lurgan Blues last won the top-flight title and Tuffey stressed the current squad will not be getting carried away about the prospects of lifting the Gibson Cup this season.

"I think we'd be very naive and silly to be thinking we can go and do this or do that," Tuffey continued.

"We're thoroughly enjoying where we are, we can't deny that, but when you are sitting top of the pile you've got to work even harder again.

"There are teams who have been there and done it for a number of years now - the likes of Linfield, Crusaders and Cliftonville as well as Coleraine last season - and they will want to claim top spot back off us.

"We have to take care of our own business and keep our cards in order. If we can stay in and around the top, then you never know."

Glenavon's next Irish Premiership match is away to Coleraine on Saturday.