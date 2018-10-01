Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss unhappy at abuse from some fans after defeat

Derek Adams took over at Home Park in July 2015 and has won 77 and lost 59 of his 173 games in charge

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he is unhappy with some of the abuse he received following his side's 3-2 loss to Doncaster on Saturday.

The injury-ravaged Pilgrims have made their worst start to a league campaign in 37 years and are bottom of League One after failing to win in 10 games.

"I understand fans pay their money, but some of the things they say and do, I don't find necessary," Adams said.

"It doesn't help us as a football club, it doesn't help the brand of the club."

The Pilgrims have 10 players out injured and played a makeshift back four against Doncaster.

But 43-year-old Adams, who led the Pilgrims to promotion to League One in 2017 after six campaigns in the fourth tier, says some of the comments went too far.

"As manager of the football club, I've given them three years of very good success and I don't really think I deserve that after the game and I don't think the football club deserved it after the game," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"That's something that hopefully we don't see again, if it does happen again I'll be disappointed.

He added: "I know it's not the majority, I know it's only some, but to hear some of the words that were directed towards myself after the game, I don't think any Plymouth Argyle supporter would like to be associated with that, it's something you don't want to see."