Guernsey FC: Tony Vance angry after 5-3 home loss to Phoenix Sports

Matt Loaring celebrates putting Guernsey FC 3-2 ahead with 33 minutes to go

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance criticised his team after they twice threw away a lead in their 5-3 defeat at home to Phoenix Sports.

Goals by Will Fazakerley and Matt Loaring put Guernsey 2-0 up inside 17 minutes, but the scores were level after 32 minutes as Phoenix hit back.

Loaring's 57th-minute strike gave Guernsey the lead again.

Jeff Duah-Kessie scored twice to complete a hat-trick and Lewis Clark added another to seal Phoenix's win.

"I'm angry to be honest," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"To score three goals at home, have two situations in the game when we were on top and allowed them back in.

"When we're good we're very good and we deserved to be two goals up, but more importantly we've got to recognise the moments when we're not and we're on the ropes, and that's when you see the true characters and leaders, and at the moment we're missing a few of them."

The loss, Guernsey's fourth in succession, left them 17th in Isthmian League Division One South East, and they have played two more games than the sides around them.