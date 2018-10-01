Quiz: How many Scottish one-cap wonders can you name against the clock?

Scotland manager Alex McLeish
Scotland manager Alex McLeish

Since 2000, the Scotland men's national team has seen 27 players make their debut in the dark blue and never return.

Some have retired, some blew their chances, a couple have questionable legitimacy and some still patiently wait on the fringes hoping McLeish will give them a call.

Not including players in the current or last Scotland squads how many of the one-cap wonders can you name in five minutes? Go...

How many of Scotland's one-cap wonders can you name?

Score: 0 / 27
05:00
You scored 0/27

Copy and share link

Players

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you