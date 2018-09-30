Dean Austin: Northampton Town part company with manager

Dean Austin is the 10th manager in England and Scotland to leave their post this season

Northampton Town have parted company with manager Dean Austin.

The Cobblers are fourth bottom of League Two after Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Mansfield and have won only one game this season.

Austin replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - originally as caretaker - in May, but was unable to prevent relegation from League One last term.

He is the fifth manager to leave Northampton since they won the League Two title in May 2016.

Northampton host Bury on Tuesday night, with the club set to confirm who will take charge of that game on Monday.

Speaking after the defeat at Mansfield, Austin said he remained "the man for the job" and suggested that it would be a struggle for anyone else to rouse a group of players who have lost 57 games in just over two seasons.

"I know that I can do the job, don't worry about that," he said. "It's not an easy job, particularly at the minute.

"Results dictate everything, don't they? But you're telling me that a new manager will come in and get something different out of that lot in there? Good luck with that one."