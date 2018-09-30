Match ends, Feyenoord 2, Vitesse 1.
Feyenoord 2-1 Vitesse Arnhem: Robin van Persie sent off after stunning winner
Robin van Persie scored a late winner with a stunning free-kick and was sent off as Feyenoord came from behind to beat Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie.
The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker, 35, curled home from 25 yards after 87 minutes, but was dismissed in the 91st for a late challenge.
Matus Bero had put Vitesse ahead before Eric Botteghin's second-half equaliser.
Vitesse finished the game with nine men after Thomas Bruns and Danilho Doekhi were sent off.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 1Vermeer
- 4St. Juste
- 33Botteghin
- 6van der Heijden
- 15Malacia
- 8ClasieSubstituted forAyoubat 82'minutes
- 32van PersieBooked at 90mins
- 10Vilhena
- 19Berghuis
- 34VenteSubstituted forN Jørgensenat 57'minutes
- 28ToornstraSubstituted forLarssonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nieuwkoop
- 3van Beek
- 9N Jørgensen
- 11Larsson
- 13Delle
- 17Sinisterra
- 18Ayoub
- 20Tapia
- 27El Hankouri
- 29Verdonk
- 30ten Hove
Vitesse
- 1dos Reis Carvalho
- 8Karavaev
- 30DoekhiBooked at 90mins
- 14Clarke-Salter
- 28BüttnerBooked at 63mins
- 17Serero
- 10BrunsBooked at 63mins
- 25Foor
- 7BeerensSubstituted forDarfalouat 60'minutes
- 9MatavzSubstituted forClarkat 75'minutes
- 21Bero
Substitutes
- 2Karami
- 5Clark
- 13Darfalou
- 22Pasveer
- 23Ali
- 29Buitink
- 35Schuurman
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
- Attendance:
- 45,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 2, Vitesse 1.
Attempt saved. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremiah St. Juste.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse) for a bad foul.
Yassin Ayoub (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse).
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Thulani Serero (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Yassin Ayoub (Feyenoord).
Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) is shown the red card.
Foul by Robin van Persie (Feyenoord).
Max Clark (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Vitesse. Max Clark tries a through ball, but Oussama Darfalou is caught offside.
Foul by Sam Larsson (Feyenoord).
Matús Bero (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 2, Vitesse 1. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Navarone Foor (Vitesse).
Booking
Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card.
Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse).
Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).
Navarone Foor (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Yassin Ayoub replaces Jordy Clasie.
Attempt missed. Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordy Clasie.
Hand ball by Matús Bero (Vitesse).
Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord).
Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).
Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitesse. Max Clark replaces Tim Matavz because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tim Matavz (Vitesse) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev.