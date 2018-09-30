Feyenoord 2-1 Vitesse Arnhem: Robin van Persie sent off after stunning winner

From the section

Robin van Persie has scored six goals in seven games this season

Robin van Persie scored a late winner with a stunning free-kick and was sent off as Feyenoord came from behind to beat Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker, 35, curled home from 25 yards after 87 minutes, but was dismissed in the 91st for a late challenge.

Matus Bero had put Vitesse ahead before Eric Botteghin's second-half equaliser.

Vitesse finished the game with nine men after Thomas Bruns and Danilho Doekhi were sent off.

Van Persie became the first Feyenoord player to score and get sent off in an Eredivisie game since John Guidetti in February 2012