Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord2Vitesse1

Feyenoord 2-1 Vitesse Arnhem: Robin van Persie sent off after stunning winner

Robin van Persie red card
Robin van Persie has scored six goals in seven games this season

Robin van Persie scored a late winner with a stunning free-kick and was sent off as Feyenoord came from behind to beat Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker, 35, curled home from 25 yards after 87 minutes, but was dismissed in the 91st for a late challenge.

Matus Bero had put Vitesse ahead before Eric Botteghin's second-half equaliser.

Vitesse finished the game with nine men after Thomas Bruns and Danilho Doekhi were sent off.

Robin van Persie
Van Persie became the first Feyenoord player to score and get sent off in an Eredivisie game since John Guidetti in February 2012

Line-ups

Feyenoord

  • 1Vermeer
  • 4St. Juste
  • 33Botteghin
  • 6van der Heijden
  • 15Malacia
  • 8ClasieSubstituted forAyoubat 82'minutes
  • 32van PersieBooked at 90mins
  • 10Vilhena
  • 19Berghuis
  • 34VenteSubstituted forN Jørgensenat 57'minutes
  • 28ToornstraSubstituted forLarssonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nieuwkoop
  • 3van Beek
  • 9N Jørgensen
  • 11Larsson
  • 13Delle
  • 17Sinisterra
  • 18Ayoub
  • 20Tapia
  • 27El Hankouri
  • 29Verdonk
  • 30ten Hove

Vitesse

  • 1dos Reis Carvalho
  • 8Karavaev
  • 30DoekhiBooked at 90mins
  • 14Clarke-Salter
  • 28BüttnerBooked at 63mins
  • 17Serero
  • 10BrunsBooked at 63mins
  • 25Foor
  • 7BeerensSubstituted forDarfalouat 60'minutes
  • 9MatavzSubstituted forClarkat 75'minutes
  • 21Bero

Substitutes

  • 2Karami
  • 5Clark
  • 13Darfalou
  • 22Pasveer
  • 23Ali
  • 29Buitink
  • 35Schuurman
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük
Attendance:
45,000

Match Stats

Home TeamFeyenoordAway TeamVitesse
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Feyenoord 2, Vitesse 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Feyenoord 2, Vitesse 1.

Attempt saved. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremiah St. Juste.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse) for a bad foul.

Yassin Ayoub (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse).

Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Thulani Serero (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Yassin Ayoub (Feyenoord).

Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dismissal

Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) is shown the red card.

Foul by Robin van Persie (Feyenoord).

Max Clark (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Vitesse. Max Clark tries a through ball, but Oussama Darfalou is caught offside.

Foul by Sam Larsson (Feyenoord).

Matús Bero (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Feyenoord 2, Vitesse 1. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Navarone Foor (Vitesse).

Booking

Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card.

Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse).

Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).

Navarone Foor (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Feyenoord. Yassin Ayoub replaces Jordy Clasie.

Attempt missed. Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordy Clasie.

Hand ball by Matús Bero (Vitesse).

Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord).

Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).

Thulani Serero (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitesse. Max Clark replaces Tim Matavz because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tim Matavz (Vitesse) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th September 2018

  • FeyenoordFeyenoord2VitesseVitesse1
  • Heracles AlmeloHeracles Almelo2FC EmmenFC Emmen1
  • AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar2PEC ZwollePEC Zwolle2
  • De GraafschapDe Graafschap2Willem IIWillem II1
  • FC GroningenFC Groningen1FC UtrechtFC Utrecht1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven77002632321
2Ajax75111641216
3Feyenoord7511169716
4Heracles Almelo75111914516
5AZ Alkmaar7331178912
6VVV-Venlo732285311
7Vitesse723210919
8Excelsior72321113-29
9Willem II72231415-18
10ADO Den Haag72231218-68
11sc Heerenveen71421518-37
12PEC Zwolle7214711-47
13De Graafschap7214612-67
14FC Emmen7214715-87
15Fortuna Sittard71331115-46
16FC Utrecht7133610-46
17FC Groningen7115414-104
18NAC Breda7106719-123
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you