Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Milan 4.
Serie A round-up: AC Milan move up to 10th after win at Sassuolo
-
- From the section European Football
AC Milan moved into the top half of the Serie A table with just their second league win of the season at Sassuolo.
Franck Kessie drilled home after having a shot cleared off the line, Suso curled in a second and Samu Castillejo added a third from long range.
Spaniard Suso added a deflected fourth in injury time, which was awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR).
Sassuolo missed the chance to go second with ex-Southampton loanee Filip Djuricic stroking in a consolation.
Parma continued their impressive start to the season on their return to the top flight as ex-Arsenal forward Gervinho scored the winning goal to beat Empoli 1-0.
Former West Ham striker Simone Zaza scored a late winner as Torino won 1-0 at Chievo and ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout netted a penalty as Fiorentina defeated Atalanta 2-0.
Bologna beat Udinese 2-1, while Genoa won at Frosinone by the same scoreline.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 21Lirola Kosok
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 70mins
- 68BourabiaSubstituted forDjuricicat 58'minutes
- 73Locatelli
- 12Sensi
- 25BerardiSubstituted forBabacarat 75'minutes
- 27Boateng
- 34Di FrancescoSubstituted forBogaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Lemos
- 9Djuricic
- 10Matri
- 17Sernicola
- 20Boga
- 23Magnani
- 30Babacar
- 39Dell'Orco
- 79Pegolo
- 98Adjapong
- 99Brignola
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 20AbateSubstituted forCalabriaat 90'minutes
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79Kessié
- 21BigliaBooked at 17mins
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández Saez
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forCutroneat 72'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forLaxaltat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Mauri
- 11Borini
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Bertolacci
- 17Zapata
- 25Reina
- 56Simic
- 63Cutrone
- 77Halilovic
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Milan 4.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Sassuolo). Video Review.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 1, Milan 4. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Milan).
Attempt missed. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Davide Calabria replaces Ignazio Abate.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Sassuolo).
Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Djuricic with a headed pass.
Foul by Marlon Santos (Sassuolo).
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Patrick Cutrone (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Khouma Babacar replaces Domenico Berardi.
Hand ball by Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo).
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Giacomo Bonaventura.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Samu Castillejo.
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).
Booking
Rogerio (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 1, Milan 3. Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rogerio.
Attempt blocked. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Attempt missed. Marlon Santos (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Lucas Biglia.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).