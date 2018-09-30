Italian Serie A
Sassuolo1AC Milan4

Serie A round-up: AC Milan move up to 10th after win at Sassuolo

Suso celebrate
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Suso scored his first two goals of the season for AC Milan

AC Milan moved into the top half of the Serie A table with just their second league win of the season at Sassuolo.

Franck Kessie drilled home after having a shot cleared off the line, Suso curled in a second and Samu Castillejo added a third from long range.

Spaniard Suso added a deflected fourth in injury time, which was awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Sassuolo missed the chance to go second with ex-Southampton loanee Filip Djuricic stroking in a consolation.

Parma continued their impressive start to the season on their return to the top flight as ex-Arsenal forward Gervinho scored the winning goal to beat Empoli 1-0.

Former West Ham striker Simone Zaza scored a late winner as Torino won 1-0 at Chievo and ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout netted a penalty as Fiorentina defeated Atalanta 2-0.

Bologna beat Udinese 2-1, while Genoa won at Frosinone by the same scoreline.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 21Lirola Kosok
  • 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 70mins
  • 68BourabiaSubstituted forDjuricicat 58'minutes
  • 73Locatelli
  • 12Sensi
  • 25BerardiSubstituted forBabacarat 75'minutes
  • 27Boateng
  • 34Di FrancescoSubstituted forBogaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 5Lemos
  • 9Djuricic
  • 10Matri
  • 17Sernicola
  • 20Boga
  • 23Magnani
  • 30Babacar
  • 39Dell'Orco
  • 79Pegolo
  • 98Adjapong
  • 99Brignola

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 20AbateSubstituted forCalabriaat 90'minutes
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79Kessié
  • 21BigliaBooked at 17mins
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forCutroneat 72'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forLaxaltat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 4Mauri
  • 11Borini
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 17Zapata
  • 25Reina
  • 56Simic
  • 63Cutrone
  • 77Halilovic
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Milan 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Milan 4.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Sassuolo). Video Review.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.

Goal!

Goal! Sassuolo 1, Milan 4. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Laxalt (Milan).

Attempt missed. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Davide Calabria replaces Ignazio Abate.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Sassuolo).

Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Djuricic with a headed pass.

Foul by Marlon Santos (Sassuolo).

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Patrick Cutrone (Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Khouma Babacar replaces Domenico Berardi.

Hand ball by Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo).

Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Giacomo Bonaventura.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Samu Castillejo.

Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).

Booking

Rogerio (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sassuolo 1, Milan 3. Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rogerio.

Attempt blocked. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

Attempt missed. Marlon Santos (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Lucas Biglia.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th September 2018

  • SassuoloSassuolo1AC MilanAC Milan4
  • BolognaBologna2UdineseUdinese1
  • ChievoChievo0TorinoTorino1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina2AtalantaAtalanta0
  • FrosinoneFrosinone1GenoaGenoa2
  • ParmaParma1EmpoliEmpoli0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus77001651121
2Napoli75021310315
3Fiorentina7412145913
4Inter Milan7412105513
5Sassuolo74121512313
6Genoa64021111012
7Lazio7403109112
8Roma73221410411
9Parma731378-110
10AC Milan623112939
11SPAL630346-29
12Torino723267-19
13Sampdoria62229368
14Udinese72238808
15Bologna721448-47
16Atalanta7133910-16
17Cagliari713349-56
18Empoli712458-35
19Frosinone7016118-171
20Chievo7025516-11-1
View full Italian Serie A table

