English 18-year-old Jadon Sancho set up his fourth and fifth goals of the season as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and move top of the Bundesliga.

Sancho has the most assists in Europe's top five leagues this season.

