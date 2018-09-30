BBC Sport - Jadon Sancho with two assists in Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen

Sancho helps Dortmund go top of Bundesliga

English 18-year-old Jadon Sancho set up his fourth and fifth goals of the season as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and move top of the Bundesliga.

Sancho has the most assists in Europe's top five leagues this season.

