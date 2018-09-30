Livingston want to 'stick two fingers up' at critics - Gary Holt

Livingston's Craig Halkett (right) and Keeghan Jacobs celebrate at full time

Livingston "want to stick two fingers up" to their critics after beating Rangers 1-0, says head coach Gary Holt.

The promoted side were many pundits' favourites to be relegated, and those predictions were bolstered when Kenny Miller left as player-boss after just seven weeks in charge.

However, the West Lothian side are now third third in the Premiership - level with second-placed Hibernian - after Dolly Menga's goal beat the Ibrox side.

"We want to buck the trend," said Holt.

"We're seven games in, there's 31 to go, and we know we're relegation favourites. We want to maybe stick two fingers up and say we're good enough to stay up."

New season, same old story

Livingston have now extended their unbeaten Premiership run to six games, with Holt still to taste defeat since replacing Miler last month.

Perhaps more remarkably, they have two points more after seven league than they did at this stage of their Championship campaign last season.

Under David Hopkin, they won just one of their first five games after being promoted from League One before going on to finish second and earn promotion through the play-offs.

This term, Livingston have scored fewer goals, but have shored up defensively - conceding five fewer - and have more wins.

"It's something me and the staff try and hammer home to them. You've got a clean sheet before the game, don't give it away," Holt told BBC Scotland.

Even more impressively, since losing on the opening-day loss at Celtic, four of their six games have been against teams who finished in last season's top six.

Wins over Hibs and now Rangers have been accompanied with draws against Kilmarnock and leaders Hearts. Only the two Edinburgh sides sit above them in the table.

"I'm over the moon for them," Holt added. "They got what they deserved today, and on chances we maybe could have scored a couple more and made it a wee bit more comfortable for us."

Shades of 2001/02

The last time Livingston were promoted to the top flight, they had a stunning debut season.

They opened with 10 points from 15 - including draws against both sides of the Old Firm - and Jim Leishman's side went on to finish third and qualified for the Uefa Cup, as it was known then.

That success was based very much on a solid defence, with only champions Celtic and second-placed Rangers conceding fewer goals.

Marvin Andrews was a rock in defence, Steve Tosh and Stuart Lovell provided the industry in midfield, and David Fernandez was one of four Spaniards who lit up the side.

'Livingston are not going down this season'

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds on BBC Scotland's Sportsound

The do proper defending, this Livingston team. And not only that, the set-up for the goal was excellent.

You look at every department of the pitch - have they got the physical strength? Yes. Have they got the mental strength? Yes. Can they be technical? Yes, on occasion.

They are a breath of fresh air and, make no mistake about this, they are not going down this season. They have got too much about them.