BBC Sport - Women's Super League highlights: Man City comeback to beat Birmingham 3-2 in WSL classic

Highlights: Man City comeback to beat Birmingham 3-2

Watch highlights as Manchester City Women come back from two goals down to defeat Birmingham City 3-2 in an extraordinary match and end the the Blues' 100% winning start to the Women's Super League season.

WATCH MORE:'Absolutely incredible' - Man City score 50-yard own goal

MATCH REPORT: Birmingham 2-3 Man City

Available to UK users only.

