Neil Warnock: Cardiff manager 'doesn’t have a clue' how to improve defence

Cardiff City have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he does not "have a clue" how to improve the Bluebirds' defence.

Cardiff have conceded 16 goals in just seven Premier League games this season.

A 2-1 loss to Burnley means Cardiff are still searching for a first win since returning to the top flight, their worst start to a season since 1965.

"At the level we are talking about, we can't be conceding goals like that, Burnley only had two opportunities," Warnock said.

"But we make errors and they punish you at this level. We could have taken more opportunities too. We can't get much more out of these players, the effort was definitely there.

"They have done the best they can, but it is a hard, cruel game sometimes. That is life.

"They had two shots and you can't concede goals like that.

"We didn't get the rub of the green. We made errors and they punished us, I was disappointed with both the goals.

"How do I fix us looking vulnerable? I haven't got a clue if I am honest. We can't work any harder than we do at defending.

"I can't be on the pitch to tell them what to do. It was a culmination of errors really.

"You can go through everything, but at the end of the day Burnley had two chances and scored two goals. That is why they finished seventh last year when they had a lot of 1-0 wins."

Warnock insists there is plenty of reason for Cardiff to feel confident they can soon pick up points, even after warning he might pick "ten defenders" when the Bluebirds visit Tottenham at Wembley next weekend in a game where Warnock will celebrate two-years at the helm at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Warnock hopes Cardiff's performance against Burnley showed they can win games in the top flight against sides around them.

"We feel disappointed and that will stay until we get that first win," he said.

"We were beaten today by two lapses of concentration, but I thought we were by far the better team, and that has got to give the players a lift when we play teams outside that top six.

"We've shown enough that we can get results against the rest of the teams.

"But it is a blow when we lose games like today, because we can't play much better than that without winning a game.

"It's a very unforgiving division, so I want the players to give me a lift now.

"Our fans are amazing; they could not be any more behind us."