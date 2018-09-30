Dundee United: Scott McDonald says managers will 'jump through hoops' for job

Despite their weekend defeat, Dundee United are only five points off Championship leaders Ayr

Managers will be "jumping through hoops" to succeed Csaba Laszlo as Dundee United boss, says former Tannadice striker Scott McDonald.

Laszlo "mutually agreed" to leave on Sunday, 24 hours after the 5-1 Scottish Championship thrashing by Ross County.

Former Hearts coach Robbie Neilson, ex-Ross County manager Jim McIntyre, and former Inverness boss John Hughes have all been linked with the post.

"It's a good squad and a great club," McDonald told BBC Scotland.

"It's a like a Hibs and Hearts in recent years and once United come back up there will be a huge feelgood factor and you could see them pushing on again."

McDonald scored 15 goals in 31 Championship starts for United last term before leaving at the end of his contract in the summer.

Last week, the Australian described Laszlo as "bonkers" and "uninspiring" and said he "saps the life out of the players".

However, he praised the recruitment work done by the Hungarian and his staff and insisted that his successor will have a strong squad to work with.

"I've been really impressed with what they brought in," McDonald said.

"Walking away last year, I thought they might go down a foreign route but they brought in a lot of guys with Championship experience who know what's required.

"But the money the club have spent, they expect to be at the top, even at this stage. The beauty of it thought is that the league is so tight that it's kept everyone in it.

"The fans are disillusioned and you can understand why. Last year felt like it should have been the year and this time it's make or break. They need to find a feelgood factor and they need to find it quick."