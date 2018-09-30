BBC Sport - WSL: Abbie McManus scores incredible own goal for Man City against Birmingham
'Absolutely incredible' - Man City score 50-yard own goal
- From the section Women's Football
Birmingham City take an early lead in 'incredible' circumstances against Manchester City as Abbie McManus' backpass from inside the opposition's half bounces over goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck in the Women's Super League.
