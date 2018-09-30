Africa to support Infantino bid for Fifa re-election

Gianni Infantino was elected as Fifa president in 2016

African football will support Fifa president Gianni Infantino in his re-election bid next year, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad said on Sunday.

Caf officially endorsed the candidacy of Infantino at its congress in Egypt with messages of support from the confederation itself and also on behalf of member associations.

"We are not only backing you but we will be travelling with you to publicise your ideals and the great work you have done since you took over," said Morocco football federation president Fouzi Lekjaa.

In past elections, an official endorsement has previously proven no guarantee of votes with many African associations breaking ranks.

Infantino announced in June he would run for re-election as head of football's world governing body when elections are held in Paris in June 2019.

No other candidate has yet declared an interest in standing against Infantino.