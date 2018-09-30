Premier League stats: Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and super subs

Eden Hazard is the Premier League's leading scorer with six goals

Care to Hazard a guess at how you guarantee your team a home win?

Chelsea's secret to success at Stamford Bridge is revealed, the Cottagers cannot win for Toffee, and Harry Kane is no longer welcome in Huddersfield.

BBC Sport takes a look at the key stats from another Premier League weekend...

Chelsea's lucky charm

The secret to home success? Just ask Eden Hazard to come and score for you.

The Belgium international has been in sparkling form this season and tops the Premier League's scoring charts with six goals from only nine shots on target.

However, his goal against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday extended a more eye-catching trend.

In 38 home league games for the Blues - the equivalent of a full season - Hazard is yet to taste defeat when he has scored.

With Hazard a seemingly undeniable lucky charm, Chelsea have won 34 and drawn four of those matches.

However, Hazard's run of 14 wins when scoring at home is a long way behind the record held by Wayne Rooney.

Longest winning run at home when scoring Games Player Team 57 Wayne Rooney Man Utd 49 Frank Lampard Chelsea 35 Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 32 Carlos Tevez Man City 23 Ryan Giggs Man Utd 21 Sadio Mane Liverpool 21 Yaya Toure Man City

Can we play you every week?

Everton have no urgent need for Hazard - at least when Fulham come to town.

The Toffees almost always beat the Cottagers at Goodison Park in the league.

A routine 3-0 win over Slavisa Jokanovic's side extended Everton's top-flight dominance over Fulham to 22 consecutive home victories, and 27 games without defeat.

Coincidentally, 22 is the number of Premier League away games in a row in which Fulham have failed to keep a clean sheet - the highest among teams currently in the top division.

Just to emphasise Everton's superiority, Fulham have lost their 14 Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park by an aggregate score of 35-7.

Best Premier League 100% records against one team at home Team Opponents Consecutive wins Goals scored Goals against Everton Fulham 14 35 7 Arsenal Stoke 10 25 4 Man Utd Crystal Palace 9 22 2 Man Utd Wigan Athletic 8 28 1 Chelsea Derby 7 25 5 Man Utd Portsmouth 7 20 1 Man City Swansea 7 19 3 Chelsea Portsmouth 7 17 2 Man Utd Birmingham 7 17 0 Aston Villa Derby 7 15 3

There was one villain among the Everton players this weekend, however.

Step forward Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Iceland international single-handedly ruined Saturday with his 89th-minute strike, preventing all six 15:00 Premier League games from ending with the same scoreline. Selfish.

Kane's home from home

With both goals in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday, Tottenham striker Harry Kane became the top scorer at the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League.

Yes, you read that right. Kane's four goals are more than any of the Terriers' own players - at their home ground.

The World Cup Golden Boot winner is not the only away player to manage a similar feat in the Premier League.

Ex-Spurs forward Steffen Iversen scored three goals at Sunderland's former ground Roker Park, equal with former Black Cats players Craig Russell and Paul Stewart.

The question now is can West Ham's Manuel Lanzini or Chelsea's Pedro catch Kane?

Making an instant impact

Wolves debutant Ivan Cavaleiro was wasting absolutely no time on Saturday.

The Portugal international scored with his first touch in the Premier League as Wolves beat Southampton 2-0.

The definition of an impact substitute, the 24-year-old struck only 94 seconds after coming off the bench at Molineux.

Thievy Bifouma holds the record for the quickest goal on a first Premier League appearance in the last decade, netting after 36 seconds on his West Brom debut in 2014.

Not to be outdone, Liverpool substitute Daniel Sturridge scored a sublime goal against Chelsea with his first touches of the game - his 17th Premier League goal after coming off the bench.

That tally is bettered only by Olivier Giroud (19) and Jermain Defoe (24).

Sturridge needs, on average, only 12 and a half minutes to score after coming off the bench - the best of any player with more than two goals.

Daniel Sturridge's touchmap after coming on as an 86th minute substitute for Liverpool against Chelsea

El Scrapico is born?

It was direct, it was physical, and the first half in particular wasn't pretty.

Following Burnley's victory over Cardiff on Sunday, Clarets goalkeeper Joe Hart - who has now made the most saves in the league this season - joked: "I'm sure the crowds flooded in from the Ryder Cup to watch this on. It was a classic!"

Match-winner Sam Vokes, perhaps more accurately, described the contest as "a battle".

Cardiff's Callum Paterson excelled in a scrappy affair, winning 22 aerial duels - the most in a Premier League match since 2003, as far back as the data exists.

Here are some of the other standout stats:

The first half of the contest saw 280 passes attempted, with a 59% completion rate - both are the lowest figures for a first half in the Premier League this campaign. Manchester City alone completed 370 passes before the interval in Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton.

There were 94 aerial duels in the first half, the most in a Premier League game this season.

With Cardiff, Newcastle and Huddersfield yet to win, this is only the third time in Premier League history that three sides have failed to record a victory after seven games. It also happened in 2004-05 and 2012-13. On both occasions two of the three sides were relegated.

Finally, there was one Ken to feature at the Cardiff City Stadium, which got us thinking: Just how many Kens have played in the Premier League?