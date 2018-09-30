The Qualifiers: Hull KR seal 2019 Super League place with easy win over Widnes

James Greenwood opened the scoring as Hull Kingston Rovers made easy work of beating Widnes Vikings

Qualifiers Hull KR (20) 30 Tries: Greenwood, Crooks, Atkin, Vaivai, Hall Goals: Hall 5 Widnes (0) 0

Hull Kingston Rovers ensured they would play in Super League next season as they easily beat relegated Widnes.

Needing to win by 14 points to seal third place in the Qualifiers and their spot in the top flight for 2019, the hosts made easy work of victory.

James Greenwood crossed to put Rovers ahead, while Ben Crooks and Chris Atkin extended their lead to 20-0.

After the break, Junior Vaivai touched down before Craig Hall dived in the corner to wrap up a comfortable win.

The result means that Toronto Wolfpack finish in fourth place due to their inferior points difference on Hull KR and they will face fifth-placed London Broncos in the Million Pound Game on Sunday, 7 October.

Meanwhile, Rovers joined Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos in sealing the top three positions in the Qualifiers and will all play in Super League next season.

Hull KR: Atkin, Hall, Crooks, Vaivai, Oakes, Carney, McGuire, Masoe, Lee, Scruton, Greenwood, Tomkins, Clarkson.

Replacements: Mulhern, Blair, Kavanagh, Tickle.

Widnes: Hanbury, Buckley, Brand, Runciman, Marsh, Lyons, Gilmore, Houston, White, Hansen, Whitley, Dean, Leuluai.

Replacements: Heremaia, Wilde, T Chapelhow, J Chapelhow.

Referee: Chris Kendall