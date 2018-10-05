Southampton v Chelsea

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has scored six Premier League goals this season, which is as many as the entire Southampton team.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Mark Hughes is contemplating whether to stick with the 3-5-2 formation deployed in their midweek Carabao Cup win at Everton.

Striker Shane Long is again a major doubt because of a toe injury.

Chelsea will reinstate several of their first-team regulars rested for Thursday's Europa League win, including Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Pedro returned from a shoulder injury to start that game and is likely to be involved on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton:The omens don't look good for Southampton against a Chelsea side who remain unbeaten under their new head coach Maurizio Sarri and have only conceded one away league goal.

Mark Hughes' Saints enjoyed a morale-boosting Carabao Cup win on penalties over Everton during the week, but their home form has been awful for the best part of a year and shows little sign of improvement.

Saints have managed to win only one of their 14 home matches in the league since last November. The wretched run includes Chelsea's last visit in April, during which Southampton led 2-0 before eventually losing 3-2.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Saints have not won at home yet and the Blues have not lost away, but I think we will see that run of results reverse on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost their last six matches against Chelsea in all competitions.

They were beaten three times by Chelsea last season, including 3-2 at home in the league - having led 2-0.

Southampton's only win in 11 competitive matches against Chelsea at St. Mary's came in the Premier League in March 2013 (D2, L8).

Southampton

Southampton have won only one of their last 14 home league fixtures dating back to last November (D7, L6).

They have won only three and lost eight of 15 league matches under Mark Hughes.

Hughes has lost a Premier League record 18 games as a manager against Chelsea.

They have failed to beat a top-half opponent in 30 attempts since April 2017 (D11, L19).

Saints have scored just 45 goals in their past 51 league matches.

Chelsea