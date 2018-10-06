Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:30Celtic
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Match stats

  • St. Johnstone have won just one of their last 12 league meetings with Celtic (a 2-1 victory in May 2016), drawing three, losing eight and conceding 29 goals during this period.
  • Celtic have lost just one of their last 11 visits to McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership (W7 D3), winning each of the previous three whilst scoring at least four goals in all of those three (13 in total).
  • St. Johnstone are unbeaten in eight home league games, albeit six of those have been drawn (W2).
  • Celtic are one of only three sides yet to win an away match in this season's Scottish Premiership (also Rangers and St. Mirren). They could go four games without an away league win for the first time since May 2013 (six matches).
  • Celtic's Ryan Christie has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league appearances against St. Johnstone (four goals, one assist), scoring in each of his last three at McDiarmid Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts76101331019
2Hibernian7421136714
3Livingston742174314
4Kilmarnock7412116513
5Celtic741274313
6Rangers7322157811
7Aberdeen723256-19
8St Johnstone7223712-58
9Hamilton7205610-46
10Motherwell7115713-64
11St Mirren7115313-104
12Dundee7106414-103
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you