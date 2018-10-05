Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (Sun)

From the section

Barry Bannan missed Sheffield Wednesday's midweek draw with West Brom through suspension

Bristol City defender Bailey Wright and goalkeeper Frank Fielding are edging closer to returns after injuries.

The Robins will bid to end their four-match winless run when Sheffield Wednesday visit Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Owls welcome back midfielder Barry Bannan after suspension, but will still be without Marco Matias (hamstring).

Daniel Pudil (nose) and Ash Baker (leg) may be fit, but long-term absentees Gary Hooper, Sam Winnall, Kieran Lee and Joost van Aken all remain out.

Match facts