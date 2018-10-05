Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (Sun)
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City defender Bailey Wright and goalkeeper Frank Fielding are edging closer to returns after injuries.
The Robins will bid to end their four-match winless run when Sheffield Wednesday visit Ashton Gate on Sunday.
The Owls welcome back midfielder Barry Bannan after suspension, but will still be without Marco Matias (hamstring).
Daniel Pudil (nose) and Ash Baker (leg) may be fit, but long-term absentees Gary Hooper, Sam Winnall, Kieran Lee and Joost van Aken all remain out.
Match facts
- Bristol City are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W3 D4).
- Sheffield Wednesday have not kept an away clean sheet at Bristol City in a league match in their last 20 attempts - they last achieved this in a 1-0 win in May 1921.
- After a run of four straight wins, Bristol City are winless in their last four Championship games (D2 L2).
- Sheffield Wednesday have both scored and conceded in each of their last eight Championship games (W4 D3 L1).
- No Championship side has scored more goals from corners this season than Bristol City (4, level with Brentford and Reading).
- Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach has scored in his last two Championship games. Only once has he ever scored in three in a row in the English leagues (November 2017).