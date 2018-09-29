Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea with Derby

Derby celebrate after beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in round three

Frank Lampard will take his Derby County side to former club Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup next month.

Rams boss Lampard, whose Championship outfit beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in round three, won every major honour during 13 years as a player at Stamford Bridge.

Holders Manchester City host Fulham in one of three all-Premier League ties, including West Ham versus Tottenham. Arsenal, runners up last season, are at home to League One side Blackpool.

Burton Albion, 15th in League One and the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, host neighbours Nottingham Forest.

Managed by Forest legend Nigel Clough, Burton are in the last 16 of the League Cup for the first time.

Lampard is in his first managerial job with Derby, who are ninth in the Championship.

Fourth-round draw

Manchester City v Fulham

Bournemouth v Norwich City

Arsenal v Blackpool

Leicester City v Everton or Southampton

West Ham v Tottenham

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Derby County

Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

Ties to be played in week commencing 29 October.