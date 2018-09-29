Premier League quick stats: Arsenal, Newcastle, Kane, Hazard, Sigurdsson

Arsenal made it five wins from five league games with victory over Watford

Daniel Sturridge's dramatic equaliser for Liverpool against Chelsea took him to a milestone, while Eden Hazard's strike took him to the top of the scoring charts.

Arsenal extended their winning run against Watford, while West Ham registered a rare Premier League win against Manchester United. And defending champions Manchester City went back to the top of the table on goal difference with victory over Brighton.

Here are the best of the day's Premier League stats...

West Ham enjoyed just their second win in their past 20 Premier League matches against Manchester United on Saturday. Their previous success was a a 3-2 victory at Upton Park in May 2016.

Arsenal's 2-0 win over Watford was their fifth consecutive victory in the Premier League - the first time they have achieved that run since August 2017, when they won six in a row.

Gylfi Sigurdsson found the net once more in Everton's 3-0 win over Fulham. Since his maiden season in the Premier League in 2011-12, the Iceland international has scored 18 goals from outside the box in the competition - a haul only former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho can better (19).

World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane grabbed two more goals for Tottenham in their 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town. The England forward is now the top scorer at the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League with four goals in two appearances - more than any Huddersfield players.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been involved in 35 Premier League goals since the start of last season (22 goals, 13 assists) - a figure bettered only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (46) and Kane (38).

Saturday's 2-0 loss to Leicester at St James' Park means Newcastle have lost their opening four home games in a league season for the first time in their history.

It seems consistency has benefited Wolves. The promoted side are only the third team in Premier League history to name the same starting XI for their opening seven games of a season, after Leeds United in 1992-93 and Aston Villa in 2008-09.

Striker Daniel Sturridge's stunner against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge means he is the seventh player to score 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool, after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Dirk Kuyt.