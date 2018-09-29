Match ends, Eibar 1, Sevilla 3.
La Liga: Fans injured as stand collapses during Eibar-Sevilla game
Two supporters were carried away on stretchers and two others suffered minor injuries after part of a stand collapsed in Sevilla's win at Eibar.
Spanish media reported that railings gave way as supporters rushed to the front to celebrate Ever Banega's penalty for 2-0 at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.
The La Liga match was stopped for six minutes as fans received medical attention. Sevilla players, who were close to the incident when celebrating the goal, were unaffected.
On-loan Andre Silva put Sevilla ahead and Banega scored twice before Joan Jordan's late consolation for Eibar.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 11Peña
- 4RamisBooked at 17minsSubstituted forArbillaat 83'minutes
- 3Bigas
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 14OrellanaBooked at 56mins
- 8Diop
- 6ÁlvarezSubstituted forJordánat 69'minutes
- 18Hervías
- 9Enrich
- 17KikeSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 13Riesgo
- 16De Blasis
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 20Cucurella
- 23Arbilla
- 24Jordán
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 6Martins Carriço
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forMesaat 73'minutes
- 10BanegaBooked at 80mins
- 22VázquezBooked at 89mins
- 23Arana LopesBooked at 90mins
- 9Ben YedderSubstituted forPromesat 83'minutes
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forMurielat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Nolito
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 21Promes
- 24Gnagnon
- 37Berrocal
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 5,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 1, Sevilla 3.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 1, Sevilla 3. Joan Jordán (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hervías.
Attempt missed. Cote (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Guilherme Arana (Sevilla).
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Sevilla 3. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Roque Mesa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces André Silva.
Offside, Sevilla. Guilherme Arana tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Joan Jordán (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Orellana.
Booking
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Hand ball by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Rubén Peña.
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Quincy Promes replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Anaitz Arbilla replaces Iván Ramis.
Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pape Diop (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles.
Attempt missed. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Joan Jordán replaces Sergio Álvarez.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Kike García.
Attempt missed. Cote (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.