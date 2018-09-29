Slavisa Jokanovic: Fulham could pay 'really expensive price'

Fulham have won just one of their opening seven Premier League games

Fulham risk paying "a really expensive price" if they do not quickly adapt to life in the Premier League, says manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

They have won only one of their opening seven league matches and lost 3-0 on Saturday at Everton, where they have never won a league game in 27 attempts.

"Everton didn't do something fantastic or the perfect game from their point of view," said the Serb.

"With a bit more skill and power they easily scored three goals."

After hitting the bar with a penalty, Gylfi Sigurdsson scored two either side of a header from substitute Cenk Tosun.

Fulham had their best chance at the end of the first half when Ryan Sessegnon struck the bar from close range, but failed to muster a single shot on target.

Jokanovic's side are now without a win in four league games and sit 16th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.

He urged his side to show more solidarity and "fight like it's the last second in our life".

The Serb added: "We must understand where we are and that we could pay a really expensive price if we don't adapt ourselves to this.

"We are a seven games old Premier League team and showed some quality - we were brave and tried to follow our style.

"We are in a kind of growing-up process. There is big room for improvement and we need to be more brave and more consistent and do everything to find a faster improvement."

Fulham host Arsenal on Sunday, 7 October before a trip to fellow Premier League newcomers Cardiff on Saturday, 20 October.