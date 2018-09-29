League Two: Edinburgh City stay top, Peterhead second, Albion Rovers claim first win
Edinburgh City stayed two points clear at the top of Scottish League Two after a 1-0 home win over Cowdenbeath.
Former Kilmarnock defender Conrad Balatoni headed home the only goal from a corner on the hour to give City their seventh win from eight league games.
Peterhead remain second after a 3-1 win at fourth-placed Annan Athletic, Ryan Dow, Rory McAllister and Jason Brown all on the scoresheet for the visitors.
Clyde won 3-2 at Berwick Rangers to stay third, three points off the top.
Danny Lennon's side trailed 2-0 at half-time to goals from Stephen Scott and Jack Ogilvie, but David Goodwille and Karim Belmokhtar brought Clyde level by the 53rd minute and Belmokhtar's injury-time winner took the points.
Clyde are five points clear of Annan and Elgin City, who beat Queen's Park 2-1 to move five points above their opponents, Shane Sutherland's penalty securing the win two minutes from time.
An early goal from Lewis Mclear and a brace from Ryan Watters saw bottom side Albion Rovers claim their first league win of the season, 3-0 against Stirling Albion.
Rovers are now within a point of Cowdenbeath and two behind Stirling and Berwick Rangers.