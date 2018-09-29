League Two: Edinburgh City stay top, Peterhead second, Albion Rovers claim first win

Conrad Balotoni in action for Edinburgh City this season
Conrad Balotoni's winner maintained Edinburgh City's strong start to the season

Edinburgh City stayed two points clear at the top of Scottish League Two after a 1-0 home win over Cowdenbeath.

Former Kilmarnock defender Conrad Balatoni headed home the only goal from a corner on the hour to give City their seventh win from eight league games.

Peterhead remain second after a 3-1 win at fourth-placed Annan Athletic, Ryan Dow, Rory McAllister and Jason Brown all on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Clyde won 3-2 at Berwick Rangers to stay third, three points off the top.

Danny Lennon's side trailed 2-0 at half-time to goals from Stephen Scott and Jack Ogilvie, but David Goodwille and Karim Belmokhtar brought Clyde level by the 53rd minute and Belmokhtar's injury-time winner took the points.

Clyde are five points clear of Annan and Elgin City, who beat Queen's Park 2-1 to move five points above their opponents, Shane Sutherland's penalty securing the win two minutes from time.

An early goal from Lewis Mclear and a brace from Ryan Watters saw bottom side Albion Rovers claim their first league win of the season, 3-0 against Stirling Albion.

Rovers are now within a point of Cowdenbeath and two behind Stirling and Berwick Rangers.

