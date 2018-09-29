Ligue 1: Nice 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Neymar scores twice for visitors

From the section

Neymar has scored seven goals for PSG this season

Neymar scored twice as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain kept up their 100% winning start to the season with victory over 10-man Nice.

Brazil forward Neymar curled his first into the bottom corner from outside the box and tapped in his second late on.

In between, Christopher Nkunku stroked in for the home side to finish off a neat team move.

Nice had midfielder Wylan Cyprien sent off in the second half for two bookable offences.

PSG have won all eight of their Ligue 1 games this season and are nine points in front of second-placed St Etienne.