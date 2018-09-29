French Ligue 1
Nice0PSG3

Ligue 1: Nice 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Neymar scores twice for visitors

Neymar
Neymar has scored seven goals for PSG this season

Neymar scored twice as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain kept up their 100% winning start to the season with victory over 10-man Nice.

Brazil forward Neymar curled his first into the bottom corner from outside the box and tapped in his second late on.

In between, Christopher Nkunku stroked in for the home side to finish off a neat team move.

Nice had midfielder Wylan Cyprien sent off in the second half for two bookable offences.

PSG have won all eight of their Ligue 1 games this season and are nine points in front of second-placed St Etienne.

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 29Herelle
  • 31Costa SantosBooked at 55mins
  • 23Sarr
  • 20Atal
  • 27MakengoSubstituted forCyprienat 28'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 5Tameze
  • 12ColySubstituted forBalotelliat 45'minutes
  • 7Saint-Maximin
  • 26MaolidaSubstituted forSrarfiat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Walter
  • 9Balotelli
  • 11Srarfi
  • 16Clementia
  • 24Jallet
  • 25Cyprien
  • 28Boscagli

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 4Kehrer
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 24NkunkuSubstituted forBernatat 57'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27DiabySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 72'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forVerrattiat 72'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 7MbappéBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 6Verratti
  • 9Cavani
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 32Rimane
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Goal!

Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adrien Tameze.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Booking

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Bassem Srarfi (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adrien Tameze.

Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

Bassem Srarfi (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Myziane Maolida.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Youcef Atal (Nice).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Juan Bernat is caught offside.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Moussa Diaby.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Ángel Di María.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youcef Atal.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Booking

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

Attempt missed. Youcef Atal (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th September 2018

  • NiceNice0PSGParis Saint Germain3
  • AngersAngers0GuingampGuingamp0
  • CaenCaen1AmiensAmiens0
  • LyonLyon1NantesNantes0
  • ReimsReims0BordeauxBordeaux0
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg1DijonDijon0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG88002762124
2Lyon8512146816
3Saint-Étienne8431109115
4Marseille74121913613
5Lille7412116513
6Montpellier733186212
7Strasbourg83231211111
8Angers832399011
9Bordeaux83231011-111
10Toulouse7322810-211
11Caen82421011-110
12Dijon8314910-110
13Nice8314612-610
14Nîmes7232131309
15Reims823349-59
16Amiens82151013-37
17Rennes7214912-37
18Monaco8134811-36
19Nantes8125713-65
20Guingamp8026417-132
View full French Ligue 1 table

