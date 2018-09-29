Match ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Ligue 1: Nice 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Neymar scores twice for visitors
Neymar scored twice as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain kept up their 100% winning start to the season with victory over 10-man Nice.
Brazil forward Neymar curled his first into the bottom corner from outside the box and tapped in his second late on.
In between, Christopher Nkunku stroked in for the home side to finish off a neat team move.
Nice had midfielder Wylan Cyprien sent off in the second half for two bookable offences.
PSG have won all eight of their Ligue 1 games this season and are nine points in front of second-placed St Etienne.
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 29Herelle
- 31Costa SantosBooked at 55mins
- 23Sarr
- 20Atal
- 27MakengoSubstituted forCyprienat 28'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 8Lees-Melou
- 5Tameze
- 12ColySubstituted forBalotelliat 45'minutes
- 7Saint-Maximin
- 26MaolidaSubstituted forSrarfiat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Walter
- 9Balotelli
- 11Srarfi
- 16Clementia
- 24Jallet
- 25Cyprien
- 28Boscagli
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4Kehrer
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 24NkunkuSubstituted forBernatat 57'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 25Rabiot
- 27DiabySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 72'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forVerrattiat 72'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 7MbappéBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 6Verratti
- 9Cavani
- 14Bernat
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 32Rimane
- 34N'Soki
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adrien Tameze.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Booking
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Bassem Srarfi (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adrien Tameze.
Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Bassem Srarfi (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Myziane Maolida.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Youcef Atal (Nice).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Juan Bernat is caught offside.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Moussa Diaby.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Ángel Di María.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youcef Atal.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Attempt missed. Youcef Atal (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.