Ian McCall: Bobby Madden's lack of apology for Rangers decision 'scandalous'

Ian McCall's Ayr United lost to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup last 16

Referee Bobby Madden's failure to say sorry for making "the worst decision in history" in Ayr United's League Cup quarter-final defeat by Rangers is "scandalous", says Ayr's Ian McCall.

Madden did not award a spot-kick on Wednesday after Alan Forrest collided with Jon Flanagan in the 4-0 loss.

Boss McCall said post-match Madden had promised to "phone us to apologise".

"The guy's not phoned me. He should be man enough to," McCall said on Saturday after Ayr thumped Morton.

"It's a mistake, just say it's a mistake. I make about 10 a game, so that's not a big problem, but he hasn't phoned, which is scandalous."

McCall - whose side remained two points clear at the top of the Championship after their 5-1 win at Cappielow - acknowledged Rangers would probably still have won the tie.

But he told BBC Scotland the "biggest, clearest penalty you will ever see" had received little coverage compared to Alfredo Morelos' booking during Wednesday's last-16 tie "because it was wee Ayr United".

"All the hoo-ha about Morelos getting booked for mouthing off [after a challenge from Ayr's Jamie Adams] - nobody said a word about the penalty. It's crazy," McCall added.

"It matters as much to us and our fans as it does to Rangers fans or Aberdeen."