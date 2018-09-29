BBC Sport - Everton 3-0 Fulham: Everton were different in the second half - Silva
Everton were different in second half - Silva
Everton boss Marco Silva said his side followed his half-time instruction 'to be more aggressive' as they put in an improved second-half performance to beat Fulham 3-0 at Goodison Park.
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday).