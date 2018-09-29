Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic says his side must "be more clinical" after missing several first-half chances during their 3-0 defeat away at Everton.

MATCH REPORT: Sigurdsson double as Everton beat Fulham

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday)