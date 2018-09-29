BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Watford: Unai Emery says Arsenal's patience helped them to victory
Emery pleased by Arsenal patience
Arsenal boss Unai Emery says his side's patience helped them improve and earn a late 2-0 victory over Watford at the Emirates Stadium.
