Linfield beat Ballymena amid penalty controversy

Goals from Michael O'Connor and Joel Cooper help Linfield beat Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park but both sides were left frustrated with turned-down penalty appeals.

Cathair Friel opened the scoring for United before O'Connor equalised later in the half.

Linfield had a penalty appeal waved away after a McGrory handball before Cooper's solo effort won the game with Friel left fuming after a late challenge from Josh Robinson.