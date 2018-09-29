BBC Sport - Linfield beat Ballymena amid penalty controversy

Linfield beat Ballymena amid penalty controversy

  • From the section Irish

Goals from Michael O'Connor and Joel Cooper help Linfield beat Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park but both sides were left frustrated with turned-down penalty appeals.

Cathair Friel opened the scoring for United before O'Connor equalised later in the half.

Linfield had a penalty appeal waved away after a McGrory handball before Cooper's solo effort won the game with Friel left fuming after a late challenge from Josh Robinson.

