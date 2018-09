Rodney McAree is still looking for his first win as Coleraine manager after the Bannsiders were held to a 1-1 draw away to Newry City.

Declan Carville gave the home side an early lead with a glancing header before Aaron Burns hit a second half equaliser for McAree's men.

Coleraine have yet to lose a league match this season but have drawn six of their nine outings.