BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon stay top with win over Swifts

Glenavon stay top with win over Swifts

  From the section Irish

Glenavon remain top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-1 home victory over Dungannon Swifts in what was former coach Kris Lindsay's first game as Swifts boss.

After six-and-a-half years with the Lurgan Blues, Lindsay switched dugouts to become Dungannon manager, but found himself 1-0 down at the break thanks to an Andy Hall strike.

Andrew Mitchell doubled Glenavon's lead after good work from Rhys Marshall, with Kris Lowe grabbing a goal back late on for the visitors.

