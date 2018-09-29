Tottenham v Barcelona: Dele Alli to miss Champions League game
Dele Alli has been ruled out of Tottenham's Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday.
The England international has a recurring hamstring problem and it is not yet clear when he will return.
Boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted he may need to rest some players after Spurs' win at Huddersfield on Saturday.
Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele will be assessed for muscular injuries after they were taken off at half-time in that match.
"In the Premier League it is very tough and physical," Pochettino admitted. "We had to make a few changes during the Huddersfield game but football is about the squad.
"We need to make sure every player feels important."
Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama both came on at half-time at the John Smith's Stadium and could be in line for a start against Barcelona at Wembley.
Spurs' late defeat at Inter Milan two weeks ago has given the Barcelona game added importance for Pochettino's side.
Since then, they have won twice away from home in the Premier League and squeezed past Watford on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Barcelona salvaged a point in the last 10 minutes at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday, with the 1-1 draw bringing an end to a troubled week for the Catalan club, who have drawn twice and lost once in their past three games.
They did, however, get off to a great start in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven when Lionel Messi scored his record eighth Champions League hat-trick.
They will also relish returning to Wembley, where they won their last Champions League title in 2011.
MATCH FACTS
- Barcelona have lost just one of their last 11 Champions League matches against English clubs (W8 D2). However they are without a win in their last two visits to England in the competition (D1 L1), a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last season and a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City in 2016/17.
- This will be only the third ever match between Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, and the first since April 1982 in the semi-finals of the Cup Winners' Cup, which Barcelona won 2-1 on aggregate.
- Spurs won all three home games in last season's Champions League group stage, scoring three goals in each match.
- Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has won only once in nine previous meetings with Barcelona as a manager in all competitions (D3 L5), all with former club Espanyol.
- Away from home, Barcelona have won just one of their last seven Champions League games (D3 L3), a 1-0 win over Portuguese side Sporting CP in last season's group stage.
- Spurs have only drawn one of their 12 home games in the Champions League (W7 D1 L4), with that coming back in March 2011 against AC Milan (0-0).
- Harry Kane has scored nine goals in 11 Champions League appearances, however only 33% of those have come at home (3/9).
- Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi has scored more goals (20) and provided more assists (6) against English clubs in the Champions League than against sides from any other nation.
- Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been directly involved in six goals in his last three appearances against Tottenham in all competitions (four goals, two assists), all with Liverpool in the Premier League between March 2013 and March 2014.
- Gerard Pique could make his 100th Champions League appearance, becoming the 10th Spaniard to reach this landmark. In fact, more Spanish players have played 100+ games in the Champions League than any other nationality.