Tottenham v Barcelona: Dele Alli to miss Champions League game

Dele Alli has been ruled out of Tottenham's Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday.

The England international has a recurring hamstring problem and it is not yet clear when he will return.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted he may need to rest some players after Spurs' win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele will be assessed for muscular injuries after they were taken off at half-time in that match.

"In the Premier League it is very tough and physical," Pochettino admitted. "We had to make a few changes during the Huddersfield game but football is about the squad.

"We need to make sure every player feels important."

Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama both came on at half-time at the John Smith's Stadium and could be in line for a start against Barcelona at Wembley.

Spurs' late defeat at Inter Milan two weeks ago has given the Barcelona game added importance for Pochettino's side.

Since then, they have won twice away from home in the Premier League and squeezed past Watford on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Barcelona salvaged a point in the last 10 minutes at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday, with the 1-1 draw bringing an end to a troubled week for the Catalan club, who have drawn twice and lost once in their past three games.

They did, however, get off to a great start in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven when Lionel Messi scored his record eighth Champions League hat-trick.

They will also relish returning to Wembley, where they won their last Champions League title in 2011.

