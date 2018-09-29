BBC Sport - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton: Nuno Espirito Santo happy with team's work ethic
Wolves work harder than any opponent - Santo
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo praises his players' work ethic after beating Southampton 2-0 at Molineux.
