BBC Sport - Newcastle United 0-2 Leicester City: Rafa Benitez says missed chances cost team
Missed chances cost us - Benitez
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez rues missed opportunities after his side slip to their fifth defeat of the season at home to Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-2 Leicester City
