Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker a doubt for Salzburg game after 'reckless' tackle

Odsonne Edouard was unable to continue after receiving treatment for a dead leg

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League group match at RB Salzburg after suffering a dead leg against Aberdeen.

The French striker was forced off before half-time after what manager Brendan Rodgers called a "very reckless" challenge from Scott McKenna.

Rodgers is unsure if Edouard will be fit for the trip to Austria, after Celtic's 1-0 win over Rosenborg.

"We will just have to to see," said Rodgers after the defeat of Aberdeen.

"The centre-half comes across and jumps off the floor with two feet and catches [Edouard] high up on his thigh - he has got the marks to prove it - and it was a clear foul.

"With dead legs, sometimes you can run them off but when it is a deeper pain, it is difficult. Unfortunately he couldn't play on, but hopefully he should be OK for Thursday."

Edouard's replacement, Scott Sinclair, provided the pivotal moment against Aberdeen with a brilliant back-heeled finish for just his second goal of the season.

The Englishman had his back to goal when the ball fell to him in the six-yard box, but managed to divert it into the net.

"It was great improvisation by Scotty," Rodgers said. "It is great for him. He's a boy who gains confidence through scoring goals.

"But I always say to the likes of him and Leigh Griffiths, the most important thing is your appetite to work hard. If you can do that, the other parts of your game will come.

"I thought some parts of our play were really good, and other parts we needed to dig in and show courage. But we have a spirit and resilience to win, and we showed that."

Victory lifted champions Celtic up to fourth place, and kept them six points behind leaders Hearts.