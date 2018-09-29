League One: Arbroath keep winning, Raith Rovers stay second

League One leaders Arbroath maintained their unbeaten start to the season by coming from behind to beat Airdrie 3-1.

Gavin Swankie, Colin Hamilton and Ryan Wallace struck in the second half to secure the win to preserve a four-point lead.

Second-placed Raith kept up the pressure with a thumping 5-1 win away at Dumbarton, with Nathan Flanagan scoring twice.

Brechin City have now drawn four games in a row after being held 1-1 at home by Stranraer, Luke Donnelly's equaliser five minutes from time denying the hosts.

Stenhousemuir remain rooted to the foot of the table and have now lost three successive matches after suffering a 2-0 defeat at East Fife. Craig Watson and Roy Currie were on target for the hosts who remain third after sealing a fourth consecutive victory.

Forfar ended a sequence of three games without a win with a 2-2 draw on the road at Montrose. But Athletic will be frustrated to have thrown away a two-goal lead as Jamie Bain and Mark Hill's goals were cancelled out by second-half strikes from Graham Webster and Daniel John-Cavanagh.