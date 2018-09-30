Scottish Gossip: Rapid Vienna, Rangers, Celtic, Salzburg, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rapid Vienna have sacked manager Goran Djuricin days before their Europa League meeting with Rangers in Glasgow. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rapid lost 2-0 to St Polten on Saturday and have just two wins from nine league games. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says "it's so important for every player to be ready" as the club juggles European and domestic fixtures. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers may change his tactics for Thursday's Europa League trip to Salzburg "to ensure the players aren't exposed" following heavy defeats in recent European campaigns. (Sunday Mail)

Scott Sinclair unleashed his "anger" by scoring the winner in Celtic's 1-0 win over Aberdeen, saying: "That meant a lot." (Sun)

Sinclair says "being on the bench so much" has been "frustrating". (Daily Mail)

Manager Gary Holt has spoken of his "struggle" to get back into football prior to being appointed by Livingston and feels his family's patience as been "validated". (Sunday Mail)

Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly says he knew he had to leave Rangers to prove himself. (The National)

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy says players "don't enjoy playing on these pitches" after sustaining cruciate ligament damage on Kilmarnock's artificial surface earlier this season. (Sunday Mail)

"Last year was definitely tough," says Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans of his injury-plagued first season at Ibrox last term. (Scotland on Sunday)