Hamilton Academical 0-2 Dundee: Neil McCann savours 'huge' first league win

Karl Madianga scored Dundee's second goal in their Premiership win over Hamilton Academical

Dundee have been "punched so many times" but performed "brilliantly" in earning their first league points of the campaign, says manager Neil McCann.

The Dens Park boss had presided over a seven-match losing streak, which ended with Saturday's 2-0 Premiership victory at Hamilton Academical.

And McCann insists he has always retained "belief" in his players.

"Sometimes you don't get a positive outcome to show for your hard work so I'm delighted we did that," he said.

"It's huge, because we haven't won the game 2-1 or 3-2 - we've kept a clean sheet and that's really important."

Andy Boyle headed Dundee in front in Lanarkshire, and as Hamilton pressed for a late leveller, Karl Madianga settled the game with a stoppage-time strike.

McCann says his defence "stood up to so much" with the home side loading up the penalty box in search of an equaliser.

"They'd never been in that position, 1-0 up, and the deeper you get into the game, you've got to hold up," he told BBC Scotland.

"Hamilton brought on some bigger guys and went more direct but we held on and killed the game.

"Our fans have been put through the wringer so many times but they've always supported us and they've done that again today.

"Words sometimes have got no real tangible feelings unless you've seen a result behind them. Today they've got their rewards."