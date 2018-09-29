Premier League results: Man Utd beaten by West Ham but Spurs, Man City & Arsenal win

West Ham have now gone four games unbeaten after losing their first five matches of the season

The pressure increased on Jose Mourinho after Manchester United were beaten by West Ham in London but rivals Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City all secured victories.

Manchester United are off to their worst league start in 29 years after West Ham comfortably beat them 3-1 at London Stadium. A goal from Felipe Anderson and a deflected shot off Victor Lindelof gave the Hammers a first-half lead before Marko Arnautovic cancelled out Marcus Rashford's free-kick after the break.

Manchester City temporarily moved to the top of the table after Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero's goals ensured a 2-0 win over Brighton, while Tottenham kept within touch of the top three with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Huddersfield thanks to a first-half double from Harry Kane.

Fifth-placed Arsenal also remained level on points with Tottenham after a late own goal from Craig Cathcart and a Mesut Ozil tap-in ensured a 2-0 win over Watford at the Emirates.

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the late kick-off.

The 2-0 scorelines continued as a goal either side of half-time from Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire gave Leicester a comfortable victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.

Wolves made it three wins out of seven with a 2-0 home victory over Southampton but Everton bucked the trend after Gylfi Sigurdsson's second goal extended their margin of victory over Fulham to 3-0, with Cenk Tosun the other Toffees scorer.

In the Championship, West Brom moved top thanks to a 3-2 win at bottom side Preston, while winless Ipswich squandered a 2-0 lead at St Andrew's as Birmingham came from behind to draw. Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw at Hull, Swansea thrashed QPR and Derby lost at Bolton.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hearts remain five points clear at the top after holding off a late comeback charge from St Johnstone to win 2-1 while Hibernian grabbed a 1-0 win over St Mirren. Celtic also beat Aberdeen 1-0 and bottom-of-the-table Dundee got their first win of the season, defeating Hamilton 2-0.