Juventus beat rivals Napoli 3-1 for seventh Serie A win in row

Mario Mandzukic
Mario Mandzukic scored twice in a Serie A game for only the second time

Juventus made it seven wins in a row at the start of the Serie A season, coming from behind to beat second-placed Napoli and move six points clear.

The visitors led when Dries Mertens tapped into an empty net.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a hand in all three Juve goals, first crossing for Mario Mandzukic to head an equaliser.

He had a shot come off the post, with Mandzukic scoring the rebound - and then Ronaldo flicked a header on for Leonardo Bonucci to score.

Napoli ended with 10 men after Mario Rui was shown a second yellow card, for a foul on Paulo Dybala, with the score 2-1.

Juventus, who are looking for an eighth consecutive league title, rode their luck at 0-0 - with Piotr Zielinski's long-range strike hitting the post for Napoli.

Ronaldo has only scored in two of his eight Juventus games, although he was lively at the Allianz Stadium.

As well as creating all three, he had chances to score himself - with five shots on target.

They have won all eight games this season, including the 2-0 win over Valencia in the Champions League, where Ronaldo was sent off.

Earlier in the day, Roma beat Lazio 3-1 in the capital derby. Lorenzo Pellegrini gave them the lead, with Ciro Immobile equalising.

But former Premier League defenders Aleksandar Kolarov and Federico Fazio netted to give Roma victory.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco CanceloBooked at 69mins
  • 19BonucciBooked at 60mins
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 85mins
  • 23CanSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 64'minutes
  • 17MandzukicSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 84'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23HysajBooked at 55mins
  • 33Albiol
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 40mins
  • 6Mário RuiBooked at 58mins
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forRuizat 70'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forMalcuitat 61'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 61'minutes
  • 24InsigneBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 8Ruiz
  • 9Verdi
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 22D'Andrea
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
  • 42Diawara
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Napoli 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Napoli 1.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Allan.

Booking

Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.

Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.

Offside, Juventus. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Napoli 1. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a corner.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Fabián Ruiz replaces Marek Hamsik.

Booking

João Cancelo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus77001651121
2Napoli75021310315
3Sassuolo6411148613
4Lazio7403109112
5Roma73221410411
6Inter Milan732285311
7Fiorentina6312125710
8Genoa5302910-19
9SPAL630346-29
10Sampdoria62229368
11Udinese62227618
12Parma621368-27
13Cagliari714247-37
14AC Milan51318806
15Atalanta61329816
16Torino613257-26
17Empoli612357-25
18Bologna611427-54
19Frosinone6015016-161
20Chievo6024515-10-1
View full Italian Serie A table

